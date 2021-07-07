JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 503,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGNS opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

