JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 403.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

