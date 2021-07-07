JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 503,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNS opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

