JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

SRG opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.18. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

