JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Azul were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of AZUL opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

