JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 290.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.