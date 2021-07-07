JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $4.92 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 494,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCRU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

