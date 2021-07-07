JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,330 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.94. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

