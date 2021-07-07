JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,762 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

