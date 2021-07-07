K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 142,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMIVU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $742,000.

NASDAQ:FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

