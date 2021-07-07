K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $5.27 Million in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 544,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,419,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,818,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HCAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,246. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.