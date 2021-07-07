K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,804,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of AFAQU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,038. AF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

