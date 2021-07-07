K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 216,290 PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 216,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTIC. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Wednesday. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.