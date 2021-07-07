K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 386,874 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,874 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of DPCM Capital worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPOA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $302,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $789,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $536,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPCM Capital stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 43,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,902. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

