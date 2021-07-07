K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $214.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49.

In related news, insider Marco Vergani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($11,954.53). Also, insider Tom Crawford purchased 28,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £50,039.36 ($65,376.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,936.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

