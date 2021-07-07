Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.79% of Kaman worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

