Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 200,001 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 615.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,001 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after buying an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 352,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,093,723. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

