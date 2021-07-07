Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. 10,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

