Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 3,184 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 247.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.53. 190,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

