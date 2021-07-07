Karp Capital Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 59,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,125. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

