Karp Capital Management Corp Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. 46,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,847. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

