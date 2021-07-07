Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.77 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

CMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

