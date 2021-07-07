Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $6.35 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,939,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 304,513 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,737,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EDV stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.