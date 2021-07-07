Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 58,097 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,097 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 554,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

