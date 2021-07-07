Kcash (KCASH) One Day Volume Tops $1.97 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kcash has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $1.97 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
