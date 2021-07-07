Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,928 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lear worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of LEA opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

