Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of MTX opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

