Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

