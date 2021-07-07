Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $66,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,357 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

