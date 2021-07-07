Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,220 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,369 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

