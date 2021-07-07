Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 23,834 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Julius Knowles sold 12,796 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $638,392.44.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $378,723.15.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $462,718.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

