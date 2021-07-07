KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

