KeyCorp Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $225.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.52.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $190.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

