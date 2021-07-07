Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 7.4%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYYWF shares. Investec started coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.