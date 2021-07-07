Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $82.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

