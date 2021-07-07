Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kirin from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Kirin has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

