Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 327.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.