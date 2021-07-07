KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Shares Up 0.4%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.79. 327,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 156,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC)

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.