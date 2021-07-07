Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNRRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

