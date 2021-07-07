Konomi Network Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $1.08 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

