Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.15. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -17.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

