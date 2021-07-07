LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0063

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $219,333.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00165620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.42 or 0.99842400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00987037 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

