Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 616 ($8.05), with a volume of 324,899 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 921.50 ($12.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

