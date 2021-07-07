Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $151.42 and a 52-week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.