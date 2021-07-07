Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LDSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

LDSCY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

