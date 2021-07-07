Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) & Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Critical Contrast

Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Landcadia Holdings III and Simpson Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Landcadia Holdings III currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Landcadia Holdings III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Landcadia Holdings III is more favorable than Simpson Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing 15.06% 20.83% 15.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Simpson Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $1.27 billion 3.77 $187.00 million $4.27 25.80

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Landcadia Holdings III on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, mid-rise steel construction, and cold formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.