Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.67% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,774. The firm has a market cap of $327.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.