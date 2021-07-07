Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) versus Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Head to Head Analysis

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and Tri Pointe Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tri Pointe Homes 0 3 6 0 2.67

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Tri Pointe Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri Pointe Homes has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% Tri Pointe Homes 9.51% 15.07% 8.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.52 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes $3.25 billion 0.78 $282.21 million $2.26 9.46

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, its operations consisted of 112 active selling communities and 35,641 owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

