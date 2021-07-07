Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 48,550 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 616.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,828,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

