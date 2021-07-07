Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock worth $5,943,351 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,264. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

